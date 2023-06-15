277,347 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 277,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,239,000. W. P. Carey comprises about 1.6% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

