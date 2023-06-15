28,832 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,832 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

RIO opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

