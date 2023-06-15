290,861 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 499,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 304,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,110,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,445 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLJP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 88,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,768. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

