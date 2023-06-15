2,952 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $3,575,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $112.25 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

