3,096 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

ACN stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.23. The stock had a trading volume of 847,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,764. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.25. The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

