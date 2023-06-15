3,193 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $877.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $687.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.29. The company has a market capitalization of $362.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

