3,296 Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Bought by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,296 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,189. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,322 shares of company stock valued at $189,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Busey Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Busey stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 8,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,465. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. First Busey had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also

