336,301 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 336,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 56,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,622. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

