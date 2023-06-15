37,499 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.1 %

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

