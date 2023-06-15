37,950 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,040. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

