4,396 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,330,000 after buying an additional 620,034 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,543,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,353,000 after buying an additional 209,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,774,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.3% in the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,425,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,939,000 after buying an additional 1,314,851 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.81. 982,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.