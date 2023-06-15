46,712 Shares in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned about 0.75% of First National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXNC. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in First National by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First National in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First National in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in First National in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

First National Stock Performance

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

First National Announces Dividend

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. First National had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that First National Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First National’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

