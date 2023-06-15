4,980 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.70. 1,769,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,606. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

