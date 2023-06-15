5,141 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
SHY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,701. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.