5,141 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,701. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

