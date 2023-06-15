5,237 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

