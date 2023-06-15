524,166 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 524,166 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,230,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 2.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

AEM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 819,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,546. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

