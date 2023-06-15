5,532 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 168,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 569,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,646. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

