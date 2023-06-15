730 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ED traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 585,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

