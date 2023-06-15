82,067 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

