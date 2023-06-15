9,086 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $447.72 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

