93,617 Shares in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned 2.75% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF alerts:

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ZHDG stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.