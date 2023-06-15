AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in May

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance

Shares of ARHUF stock remained flat at $19.82 during trading hours on Thursday. AAK AB has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

Further Reading

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery, including cocoa butter alternatives, compound fats, filling fats, barrier fats, and spreads; caramel products; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

