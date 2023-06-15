Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 767.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,447,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $268,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,114,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $341,901,000 after acquiring an additional 202,329 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 284,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,447. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

