Aben Minerals (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Trading Up 20.6%

Shares of Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) were up 20.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Aben Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Aben Minerals

(Get Rating)

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties. Its projects include Slocan Graphite, Pringle North Gold, Forret Kerr Gold, and Justin Gold. The company was founded on February 8, 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.