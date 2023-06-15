ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Laura Brege Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $111,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,502 shares in the company, valued at $335,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of ACAD opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.04.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
