Adalta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for 4.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

TER traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $109.45. 130,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,223. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $112.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

