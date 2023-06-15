Adalta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.7 %

WBA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,898. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

