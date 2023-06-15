Adams Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,829,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,430,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,436,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,407,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF opened at $43.62 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

