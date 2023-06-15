Adams Wealth Management Has $471,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.00 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

