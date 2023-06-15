Adams Wealth Management Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,352,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GSLC opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $86.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

