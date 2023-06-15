Adams Wealth Management Invests $744,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $551.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

