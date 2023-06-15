Adams Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $105.18.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.