Adams Wealth Management Purchases 5,395 Shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG)

Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 4,236.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected by four factors – value, quality, low volatility, and momentum. FLRG was launched on Sep 15, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

