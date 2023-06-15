Adams Wealth Management Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,059,000 after purchasing an additional 465,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

