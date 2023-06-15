Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $490.91. 9,531,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,097. The firm has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $495.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.93.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

