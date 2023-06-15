Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Shares of ADBE opened at $479.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $491.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.93.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

