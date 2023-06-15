Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.37.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of AMD stock opened at $127.33 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.61, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
