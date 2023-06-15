Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.37.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $127.33 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.61, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

