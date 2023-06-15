Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

