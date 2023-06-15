AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in May

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

AGF Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

