Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.83

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
Separately, HSBC cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.
About Agile Group
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.
