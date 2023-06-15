Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.83

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Agile Group alerts:

Agile Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.