Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Agilysys by 131.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

