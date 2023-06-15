Aion (AION) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $395,805.01 and approximately $1,046.92 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00058993 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00106174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00021331 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

