Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,220 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $158,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,421. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.66.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

