Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 36.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

