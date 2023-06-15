Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 137,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Airbus had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

