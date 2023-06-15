Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.
Airbus Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 137,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
