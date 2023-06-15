Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EADSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Airbus Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EADSY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 137,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,827. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Airbus has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

Airbus Increases Dividend

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.3572 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Airbus’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

