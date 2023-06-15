Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 606 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 606 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,426.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of -0.93.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.29. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

