Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CFO Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) CFO John Frederick Ek bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Akoya Biosciences Price Performance
AKYA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.89.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 92.02% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. Equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AKYA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
