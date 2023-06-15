Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CFO Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) CFO John Frederick Ek bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AKYA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 92.02% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. Equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,727,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 107.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 483,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 250,258 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,097,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKYA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

