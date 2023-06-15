Alamar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 168,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,361,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,970,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.30. 303,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,955. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.