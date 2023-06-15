Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $161,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.51. The company had a trading volume of 368,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,139. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $220.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of -210.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average is $192.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total transaction of $7,106,928.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,328,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total transaction of $7,106,928.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,328,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $38,320,705 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.